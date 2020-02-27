Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Footballers’ Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) will honour footballers that excelled in the 2019 season at a banquet in Avondale, Harare.

FUZ runs monthly awards where players select the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Player of the Month. The monthly awards are funded by funeral services provider, Doves, through its Zororo/Phumulani brand.

Players also vote for the best 11 in the local league as well as the Players’ Player of the Year, as part of the union’s bid to promote and safeguard the welfare of footballers.

FUZ secretary-general Thomas Sweswe said all was in place ahead of the inaugural awards banquet.

“This will be our first awards banquet and just like the monthly awards we hope it will be a success. On Friday we will name the Best 11 male and female teams, FUZ’s best male and female player of the year. The best international player is limited to males only since we do not have female players playing abroad,” said Sweswe.

FUZ also has a president’s award that will be presented to one football legend.

“The awards offer players the opportunity to honour one another for the great achievements, thus encouraging fair play, oneness and healthy competition in football,” Sweswe said. – @innocentskizoe