Prosper Ndlovu in Maun Botswana

President Mnangagwa has just arrived here in Maun, Botswana for the second Botswana-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission.

His plane touched down at Maun International Airport at exactly 4pm. He was welcomed by Botswana President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, International Affairs and Cooperation Minister, Dr Unity Down and Zimbabwean permanent secretary for foreign affairs and international trade, Dr James Manzou.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by Finance Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, Information Minister, Cde Monica Mutswangwa, Health and Child Care minister Dr Obedia Moyo and Deputy Chief Secretary in charge of Presidential Communications, Cde George Charamba.