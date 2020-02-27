Prosper Ndlovu in Maun, Botswana

A high powered ministerial delegation is here in Maun, Botswana to attend the 2nd Session of the Bi-National Commission between Zimbabwe and Botswana.

Zimbabwe hosted the inaugural session at the same time last year in Harare where the two countries agreed to deepen relations and foster mutual cooperation in socio economic development, politics, defense and security and industrial synergies among others

Six Cabinet ministers who are already here include Dr SB Moyo (foreign affairs), Dr Sekai Nzenza (industry and commerce), Oppah Muchinguri (defense), Kazembe Kazembe (home affairs), Mangaliso Ndlovu (environment and tourism) and Winston Chitando (mines).

President Mnangagwa is set to arrive later today ahead of the crunch talks with his counterpart, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, tomorrow.

Senior government officials who include Perm secretaries, Nick Mangwana (min of infor), and Amb James Manzou (foreign affairs), are also here.

Also present are ZDF commander, General Philip Valerio Sibanda and Major General Thomas Moyo, as well as Mr Stewart Comberbach, special advisor in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Zimbabwean Ambassador to Botswana Cde Henry Mukonoweshuro.

Today’s ministerial session to the 2nd Zim-Bots Bi-National Commission is being hosted by the Botswana Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Unity Dow.

She would co-chair the session with her Zim counterpart, Dr SB Moyo. The session will see the two ministers making presentations and making considerations of reports from senior officials, who have been engaged in preliminary talks since Tuesday.