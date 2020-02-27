Crime Reporter

SIX machete-wielding robbers raided a homestead in the Emvalweni area in Mangwe District, Matabeleland South and badly stabbed two people before stealing various groceries from a tuckshop.

The attack happened on Sunday night.

Besides machetes, the six were also armed with a gun and knives.

They disappeared into the night after committing the offence and no arrests have yet been made.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a manhunt for the suspects has since been launched.

“On February 23, 2020 at about midnight, six unknown male adults armed with an unidentified firearm, machetes and knives pounced on a homestead at Emvalweni area, Mangwe. They fired gunshots, forced open the victim’s house and tuckshop and stole various groceries and cash.

“The two victims were stabbed with a knife and were left with hands and legs tied. The suspects are at large and investigations are in progress,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi warned armed robbers that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them as the police will remain firm on the ground to thwart any criminal activities.

Meanwhile, police have arrested four armed robbers who were terrorising people in and around Southlea Park in Harare, committing robbery and rape cases.

The gang was arrested in the central business district (CBD) following investigations carried out by the police.

It then led detectives to the recovery of stolen property which included one HP laptop and cellphones.

The suspects are Emmanuel Zvidzai (26) of Glen Norah B, Mpande Hillary Mpisi Mutasa (26) of Nyatsime, Chitungwiza or Village Marongire in Gokwe, Anold Chapfuruka (22) of Hopely Zone 3, Harare or Vhareta Village in Mutoko and Aaron Chitsama (21) of Hopley Zone 3, or Munyuki Village in Mrewa.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Portia Chinho said the suspects are facing seven cases of armed robbery and one count of rape.

“The suspects who were operating using a Honda Fit would pick-up passengers proceeding to various destinations and rob them of their valuables along the way. In one of the counts on 2 February, 2020 at around 2300 hours they picked up two complainants along Simon Mazorodze Road, Harare.

“The suspects robbed the complainants of cash amounting to ZWL$1 200, R600 and cell phones. Thereafter, the accused persons drove to a bush near Sunningdale 2 where they parked the vehicle and took turns to rape one of the victims. They left her stranded in the bush,” she said.

She warned the public against boarding pirate taxis and private motors vehicles as they risk being robbed.