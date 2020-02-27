By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Youth Assembly has implored the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) to step up and deal with the “national threat” posed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime and restore the “legacy” that was promised after the 2017 coup.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, MDC Youth Assembly National Spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma said Mnangagwa was risking a serious and massive public outburst of anger from the masses due to his failure to solve the taunting economic question.

“If the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is serious about security issues in this country, then they should swiftly move with pace and arrest the man who has become an anathema to our stability as a country.

“Likewise we also implore the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) to deal effectively with this national threat in order to safeguard citizens interests if they are genuine about professionalism and restoring legacy,” Sarkozy said.

The MDC is still maintaining the position that Mnangagwa is a product of a rigged election.

“From every facet of the economy there is a bold signpost to Mnangagwa’s leadership failure.

“Clearly the capacity to rig elections does not always translate to the ability to rig an economy as our founding President Dr Morgan Tsvangirai rightly said in his famous quote that, ‘You can rig elections but you cannot rig the economy.’

“As MDC Youth Assembly, we reiterate President Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s position that the current economic crisis is a direct result of the political crisis birthed from the rigged presidential election,” Sarkozy added.

The MDC Youth claimed that the current stinging economic malaise stalking the nation was born on 01 August 2018 when Mnangagwa chose the “bullet over the ballot.”

“The hunger, starvation, poverty, high prices and shortage of basic commodities which has become the hallmark of Mnangagwa’s misrule is a clear manifestation of leadership failure born out of illegitimacy.

“Cartels and corruption syndicates which ZANU PF quislings purport to fight are a direct offspring of leadership failure by Emmerson Mnangagwa,” the MDC Youth said.

Zimbabwe is currently in the midst of a political and economic crisis characterised by power cuts of up 18 hours daily, acute foreign currency shortages, runaway inflation of over 400%, an angry population and an agitated workforce. All this is made worse by a severe drought.

“Our staple food has since become a luxury beyond reach of the ordinary!

“What is worrisome is that those with keys to the armory do not have keys to the granary hence the people suffer!

“If anything, Emmerson Mnangagwa has become a threat to national peace and security in this country as he has created an unstable environment where public anger is heightened everyday,” said Sarkozy. Nehanda Radio