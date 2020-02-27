Popular hip-hop musician, Mudiwa Hood has come to the aid of a school headmaster who was recently caught on camera after stealing some maize cobs, managing to raise $10 000 and US$165 including groceries.

Born of Mudiwa Mtandwa, Mudiwa Hood visited the headmaster, only identified as Chatikobo at his school on the outskirts of Harare.

“He teaches at a private school in the outskirts of Harare not in Mutoko as rumored,” Mudiwa said after a visit to the school.

“We have raised USD$165 and ZWL $9045 by 9am today, we have also received oil, soap and clothes. The money is with his preferred trustee, whom I approved after due diligence. Objective is to change his life and empower him to be responsible citizen.

Jah Signal, a Zim Dance Hall singer, also promised to assist the school teacher. “Really saddened by the development. Anyone with leads to this Headmaster feel free to share with us their contact details and will see how we can assist,” wrote Signal on Instagram.