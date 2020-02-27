Pride Mahlangu, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has launched a Training Institute alongside an online training portal with a mandate to deliver specialised training to its stakeholders.

ZSE chief executive officer Mr Justin Bgoni said the training institute was officially launched yesterday by the Association of Listed Companies chairman, Mr Canaan Dube.

“The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Limited is pleased to inform stakeholders on the launch of the ZSE Training Institute. The mandate of the ZSE Training Institute is to deliver specialised training to stakeholders on various capital market subjects which include ZSE listing requirements, ZSE products and services, how companies can list and preserve value for investors and the general process of investing on the stock exchange,” he said.

Mr Bgoni said the training institute portal is a user-friendly, online educational platform that was designed to promote financial education in capital markets.

He added that the portal includes features such as online bookings, online courses and investment resources.

“The ZSE educational portal comes with free courses on the general aspects of the capital markets,” said Mr Bgoni.

“Stakeholders can also make use of the portal to make online bookings for upcoming events and training courses.”

He said ZSE hopes that the training courses offered will aid in investor education and promote financial inclusion.

This comes as ZSE moves to drive financial literacy to demystify capital markets through releasing its 2020 training dates for several financial literacy courses.

The training courses consist of programmes aimed at addressing issues fromcorporate administration basics-to-basics about capital markets and capital raising through the bourse.

The duration of most of the courses will range from three hours to half a day, with the longest and doubtlessly most crucial being an online course on “how to invest on the ZSE,” which will commence on April 30, 2020, and is a six-week long programme.

Participants shall also be accorded room to acquaint themselves with how newly introduced products in the name of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) trade on ZSE.

A half-day training shall be carried out in Bulawayo on April 20, 2020.

Provision shall be given for customised training on request with a minimum of 10 delegates.

Customised training shall be offered for four courses namely: ZSE listings requirements refresher training; ETF and REITS products training; Introduction to invoice discounting training, and continuing obligations and price-sensitive information training.

Last year, ZSE launched a direct market access platform that allowed institutional investors and fund managers to enter their orders directly to the Automated Trading System. – @pridesinstinctz