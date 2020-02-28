Zim-dancehall artiste Bounty Lisa (pictured) was last week successfully operated at WestEnd Clinic in Harare, a close source has revealed.

Bounty Lisa, real name Lynette Lisa Musenyi, had developed a growth on her right thigh.

Last month, Bounty Lisa said she would be back in business.

“I am recovering well and as soon as I am fully fit I will be back in the music sector full time,” she said in an interview last month.

Soon after the interview, Bounty Lisa went quiet until yesterday when her picture appeared on social media amid reports that she had a successful operation. The Herald