Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

MULTI award-winning hip-hop artiste Cal Vin has released three singles from his album which he is set to release by the end of March titled Mr Do It All.

The singles are This Year, Forever and Life goes on which features Mzoe 7.

Speaking on what will be his ninth album, Cal vin said it will not be a Hip-Hop product but a music album as it will have different genres hence its title, Mr Do It All.

“This is not just a Hip-Hop album but a music album as it will also have other genres from trap soul, Amapiano, kwaito up to Afropop as I will not only be rapping but doing what’s done in each respective genre.”

“I came up with the title because of the fact that I’m compiling an album which has different genres showing that I’m versatile as a musician. I’m doing something I have never done before,” he said.

“This time the album will come with visuals where I thought I’ve been lacking so far and will soon start filming as plans are underway.”

Cal Vin said he seeks to reinvent himself and give people the best of himself this year with this upcoming album.

“I want to give my fans the best of myself and this album I think will just do that and I get to express myself with my music by giving people something different,” he said.

Cal Vin, born Mgcini Calvin Nhliziyo, was introduced to rap in 1996 and was provided with an opportunity to record in 2003.

He started making his own music in 2004 because he wanted to have full control of his career and creativity.

One song, Bebengakholwa from the Perfect Balance album has had a successful run on radio. His other big breakthrough was when he collaborated with South African hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest to remix his festive hit Z’khuphan’ in 2015. He has won several awards, at the Zim Hip hop Awards, Zimbabwe Music Awards, Skyz Metro FM Awards and Bulawayo Arts Awards. – @waynecas