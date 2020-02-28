Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL star Enzo Ishall, whose musical career is now under new management is rumoured to have a collaboration with Tanzanian artiste Diamond Platnumz.

The Kanjiva hitmaker now under TeeMak Promotions, seems ready to take the international stage as Diamond Platnumz is a big brand who also had a song with Jah Prayzah, Watora Mari.

Rumours on social media suggest that Enzo’s unnamed upcoming single will feature the Tanzanian.

Praymore Milton Nyahuye posted on Facebook group Thomas Chizhanje and Friends group:

“Collabo to come but song yacho (the song), guess one-line raunofunga rogona kuuya (take a guess on one line that might be added to it).”

Fans are already hyped up and looking forward to the collaboration which is yet to be confirmed.

“Iyo kuseri team yacho yese ma ghetto bwuoy yooo (This is the best combination as they both come from the ghetto),” commented Rodwell Tapfumaneyi on the same post.

Commenting on the rumour, Enzo Ishall’s spokesperson Stewart Nyamayaro said there will be an official announcement of the details once everything has been finalised.

“We’ll officially announce the details once everything has been finalised. Right now all we can say is it’s still just a rumour,” he said.

This may be a move towards establishing Enzo Ishall globally as TeeMak Promotions said they want to put the artiste in a position to go international during the signing ceremony.

Enzo Ishall is supposed to tour India, China, Malaysia and Singapore next month. The tour is dubbed “20 Stallion Tour”.

Nyamayaro said the details of the tour will be announced as they move closer to the date. – @waynecas