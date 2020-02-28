Prosper Ndlovu in Maun, Botswana

THE US and its Western allies should give Zimbabwe a “fighting chance” to realise its economic potential like other progressive states in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), says Botswana President, Dr Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi.

In his remarks during a state banquet he hosted to honour President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit here on Thursday evening, a candid Dr Masisi said the continued imposition of sanctions on Zimbabwe by the US and the Western allies was not only affecting the local economy but frustrating regional development at large.

“I also reiterate that Botswana specifically Botswana strongly appeals for the repeal of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera) and the targeted sanctions programme imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States of America,” he said.

“We do so fully cognisant of the debilitating impact of sanctions on the economy, her (Zimbabwean) citizens and undoubtedly the economies of the neighbouring countries such as Botswana.

“The effects of the sanctions are far reaching. They do not only deny Zimbabwe the dignity and pride it deserves but also erodes investor confidence, which is essential for the country’s economy to flourish.”

In the context of the UN global development agenda under the auspices of the SDGs, the Botswana President said it was hypocritical for the world leaders to expect Zimbabwe to make miracle economic transformation when it is under the yoke of illegal sanctions. The country has been under the sanctions since the turn of the millennium when it championed the land reform programme, which benefited thousands of Zimbabweans as part of the gains of the liberation struggle.

“I, in my own way wonder how we can commit to SDGs while denying Zimbabwean children and its people a fighting chance to realise the SDGs. The neighbouring Botswana looks forward to Zimbabwe’s economic recovery. This will be a boom for Botswana and the entire region because of the linkages between our neighbouring economies,” said Dr Masisi, drawing applause from the gathering.

In response President Mnangagwa concurred that the country remains burdened by the sanctions, which continue to weigh heavily against national development efforts. He, however, said Zimbabweans were not burying their heads in the sand but will accelerate development in line with Vision 2030, as well as the aspirations of the SDGs Agenda 2030 and the AU Agenda 2063.

“With friends such as Botswana and others who continue to stand with us during difficult times, no challenges are insurmountable,” said President Mnangagwa.

He paid tribute to Botswana and Sadc regional leadership for backing Zimbabwe’s call for the unconditional removal of sanctions, in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe.

The Botswana President also commended President Mnangagwa for the on-going socio-economic and political reforms meant to steer the country into prosperity. He noted in particular the noble drive towards achieving political stability through engaging the opposing parties towards national dialogue under the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) forum.

Similarly, Dr Masisi said President Mnangagwa has been a good steward of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation since he assumed its chairmanship last August, which has seen Zimbabwe smoothly coordinating several regional elections in countries such as Mozambique, Botswana, Namibia and Mauritius. As the incoming chair of the organ, Dr Masisi said Botswana looks forward for guidance and support from Zimbabwe. He also noted the need for increased efforts to maintain a stable region in the face of challenges such as latest outbreak of the Coronavirus.

President Mnangagwa and his ministerial delegation had visited the resort town of Maun to attend the 2nd Session of the Botswana-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC), which ended yesterday. The conference was a follow up of the inaugural talks that were held in Harare at the same time last year. Under the BNC, the two countries have undertaken to deepen relations and increase cooperation in tackling common challenges and tapping into existing developmental opportunities.