Impact Hub has announced an educational robotics program which draws “inspiration from Impact Hub Harare’s experience with international robotics competitions namely FIRST Global Challenge from 2016-2018 and the FIRST Robotics Competition in 2019”.

The program made for 13-18-year-old’s aims to help them become innovative, well-rounded individuals equipped with soft and technical skills and at the end of the program they should be able to:

Explain what robots are and what they can do.

Build a working robot through software development by applying mathematical, algorithmic and control principles of various robot manipulators.

Knowledgeably use CAD (Computer-Aided Design) software and engineering concepts to strategically place key components as well as physically build a robot from the design.

Work in a collaborative effort with others to draw up business models and plans.

In addition, dedicated students will have the opportunity to compete in regional and international robotics competitions such as Pan African Robotics Competition (PARC) (held in Kigali Rwanda in 2020) and the North American FIRST Robotics Competition.

Classes for the first semester start on 1 April and ends on 26 June 2020 and will be held every Wednesday and Friday afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Applications are now open and close on the 15th of March. Apply using this link or apply on the Impact Hub website. If you are an organisation or individual who would like to get involved or partner with us please contact Impact Hub Harare on +263782639919 or email us at robotics.harare@impacthub.net or admin.harare@impacthub.net