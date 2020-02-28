Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Zvishavane

George Mawere has stepped down as the FC Platinum president after eight years at the helm.

Mawere was ushered into the top post in December 2012, taking over from Nathan Shoko.

His resignation was announced on Friday by Zvishavane-Ngezi house of assembly representative Dumezweni Mawiti during the three times Premiership champions’ silver Jubilee celebrations held at Mandava Stadium.

Mawere sent his resignation to club patron, President Emmerson Mnangagwa who reluctantly accepted it.

More to follow…