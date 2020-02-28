Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

NINETY-SIX sports directors from the country’s 10 provinces converge at Mazvikadei resort in Mashonaland West for a two-day annual conference organised by the Sports Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe (Sliz) this morning.

The sports directors are drawn from the country’s tertiary institutions, primary and secondary schools.

Sliz president Russell Mhiribidi said they are ready for the workshop.

“We are ready for the conference that is targeting sports directors. As on now (yesterday morning) we have 96 participants who have registered and the number is likely to rise with some coming on the day of the conference. This is a special conference for representatives from educational institutions, colleges, universities, secondary and primary schools,” said Mhiribidi.

The weekend getaway will equip the sports directors with necessary skills that complement Government’s plans of cultivating and nurturing talent from the grassroots as well as setting career paths for academically challenged children that are good in sport.

The sports directors will also learn how to apply for scholarships, with Sliz having formed a partnership with West Virginia University of the United States of America.

“This workshop will address topics like sports department annual planning, technological revolution and its application in sports management as well as sport scholarships with the focus on athlete profiling. Remember, the sports industry has grown globally and for Zimbabwe to catch up, we need to have proper profiling of these athletes at a tender age and help them achieve their dreams. Sports directors have a role to play in the development of Zimbabwe’s sports industry,” said Mhiribidi.

– @ZililoR