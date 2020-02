Prosper Ndlovu in MAUN, BOTSWANA The 2nd Botswana-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission (BNC) has come to an end here in Maun, Botswana with the two countries reaffirming their commitment to scale up bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of their economies and steer regional integration interests. President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Botswana counterpart, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi presided […]