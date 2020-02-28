Freeman Razemba and Victor Maphosa

THE eight armed robbers, who on Wednesday robbed two Harare businessmen Mr Tawanda Nyambirai and Mr Rodney Dangarembizi of more than US$220 000, had inside knowledge of the business premises.

The robbers, who separately stormed Mr Nyambirai’s TN Holdings head office in Harare and Mr Dangarembizi’s business premises at Chisipite wearing masks, are yet to be arrested.

They first pounced at Mr Dangarembizi’s premises where they forcibly took away US$37 000, two vehicles and 13 cellphones before proceeding to Mr Nyambirai’s office where they took a cash safe with US$180 000.

Sources close to the investigations believe the robbers had information that the two businessmen were in possession of huge amounts of cash. They even stated the exact figures in the safes during the robberies.

Mr Dangarembizi was at his premise when the robbers pounced, while Mr Nyambirai was away.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the circumstances pointed to an inside job.

“Police have launched an intensive investigation into this case,” he said. “We will leave no stone unturned in this investigation until the culprits are brought to book.”