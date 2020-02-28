Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZVISHAVANE is set to have the country’s first synthetic surfaced netball court following refurbishment of the Platinum Queens court by FC Platinum Holdings as part of its quest to transform the mining town’s sporting facilities.

Platinum Queens play in the Rainbow Amateur Netball League sponsored by Glow Petroleum.

“The renovation of our netball court is part of our community social responsibility programme as an organisation. Once it is finished sometime next month, we will then hand it over to the local authority just like what we did with Mandava Stadium,” said FC Platinum media and liaison officer Chido Chizondo.

The 2020 Ranl season gets underway tomorrow and Platinum Queens are at home to Goldreef. Chizondo said the queens will in the meantime use Shabanie Mine netball courts in Maglas.

Meanwhile, national team captain and Correctional Queens goal defender Felistas Kwangwa has joined Platinum Queens on loan and is set to make her debut tomorrow.

“She is actually here with us on attachment as a student from the University of Zimbabwe. We know that she is a valuable national team player and we quickly engaged Correctional Services to allow us to have her in our netball team so that she doesn’t suffer from inactivity. She is therefore ours for the duration of her internship here,” said Chizondo.

In other matches set for tomorrow, 2019 Southern Region champions and national league debutants Khami Queens will be looking for a positive start when they take on Ngezi Platinum at Khami Prisons.

“The team is ready and excited as we play our first game in the national league. We have youngsters that we recruited and want to see them gel with senior players,” said Khami Queens coach Irvin Zimbizi.

He has an array of experienced players in the form of Nontando Ndebele, Thobekile Vundla, Sithokozile Mazithulela, Natasha Chibhanguza, Mercy Mutungwazi, Andile Dube and Melody Mpofu to choose from.

Ranl fixtures

Platinum Queens vs Goldreef, Green Angels vs ZDF Queens, Mambas ZRP vs Lusumbami Queens, Falcon Airforce vs Mutare City, PPU vs Glow Petroleum, Green Buffaloes vs Tenax Queens, Khami Queens vs Ngezi Platinum, Flow Angels vs Correctional Queens, Beta Queens vs Rio Zimbabwe