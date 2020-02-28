Crime Reporter

THREE people were yesterday arrested in Harare for illegally possessing an unregistered CZ pistol.

One woman and two men, were nabbed in a trap while attempting to sell the firearm. The three failed to explain satisfactorily how they acquired the gun, leading to their arrest.

Police investigations are now in progress to ascertain the source of the firearm.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the three.

“We can confirm that two men and a woman were arrested in Harare after being found in possession of a CZ pistol which they were trying to sell,” he said.

“The trio could not satisfactorily explain how they got the firearm. Investigations to establish the origins of the firearm are underway.

“Firearm owners are urged to ensure that their firearms are secure at all times to avoid situations where they may fall into wrong hands and used to commit serious offences.”

The latest development comes after several licensed firearms holders have lost their guns after being robbed by criminals at their homes, while others are stolen after being left in vehicles.

Most of these weapons are then used to commit serious crimes which are on the increase countrywide.

In May 2018, police arrested more than 20 people, including armed robbers and recovered 58 vehicles, most of which were used to commit armed robberies countrywide.

Some of the recovered vehicles had been hijacked from their owners, while others were bought using funds from criminal activities.

Police recovered $107 000 bond notes, US$18 411, R2 930, 6 230 bond coins, 16 guns including two AK rifles, explosives, machetes, crowbars, pepper sprays, 898 rounds of ammunition and various electrical gadgets.

Also recovered were 1,5 tonnes mbanje, boxes of Broncleer (Bronco) and Histalix.

The recovered weapons included two AK rifles, five revolvers and nine pistols.