Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THE trial of gold dealer, Baron Dube, who allegedly shot and killed a member of a rival mining gang in Esigodini following a dispute, yesterday failed to resume after the accused person was not properly served with court papers.

Dube (44) of Habane Extension township was set to appear before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva facing murder charges in connection with the death of Prince Antony Bvundura (22).

The matter was postponed to March 6 for continuation of trial with 10 more witnesses, including ballistics experts, expected to give their evidence.

So far two witnesses, including the owner of the mine, Mr Tendai Musanangura, have testified.

Dube, who is out on $2 000 bail, allegedly fatally shot Bvundura in September 2018 in the heat of a fight over a mining claim at Block 13 Atlas Mine in Esigodini.

He allegedly used a Voere 458 calibre rifle.

The shooting happened at a mine belonging to Mr Musanangura which Dube claimed to have mining rights and authority granted by the owner to occupy.

However, Mr Musanangura is denied giving Dube permission to enter his mining area.

According to court papers, it was stated that on September 26 in 2018, the deceased went to work at Block 13 Atlas Mine in Esigodini in the company of his workmates.

On the same day, Dube arranged a gang of about 20 people so that they could disperse everyone and take over the mine where there was a gold rush.

“At about 11PM, the accused person armed himself with two guns and his accomplices were carrying machetes, axes, shovels and picks. He drove to the mine using his Toyota Land Cruiser carrying his gang and on arrival at the mine, he chased away all miners, claiming he had been granted authority to operate at the mine by the owner,” read court papers.

It was stated that the deceased, who was part of a group of miners fleeing during the skirmishes, was shot and he died on the spot.

According to the postmortem results, the cause of death was a gunshot wound, heart destruction and hypovolemic shock.

Dube, through his lawyers Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners, is denying the charge, arguing that the firearm accidentally discharged after he tripped on a rock and fell down while fleeing from the mob, which was throwing stones at him.

A State witness, Mr Mkhululi Sibanda, in his testimony last year, told the court that Dube and his hired thugs chased away everyone at the mine, claiming the area was his.

Mr Musanangura also denied giving Dube permission to enter his mining area when he took to the witness stand at the commencement of the trial in November last year. – @mashnets