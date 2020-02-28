Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Zvishavane

GEORGE MAWERE yesterday sobbed as he announced his resignation from the FC Platinum presidency, a position he had held since he took over from Nathan Shoko.

FC Platinum patron, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has since appointed medical doctor Fabian Mashingaidze as the new president of the three times Premiership champions.

“I joined FC Platinum as vice president, before taking over from my predecessor in 2013 as club president and in the bygone years, we have had our fair share of successes and challenges. We won together and lost together as a team. However, during the course of my tenure, I found that it not so much how you start, but how you finish that counts. And it is precisely for this very reason that I would also like to take this opportunity to announce that I am stepping down as club president with immediate effect and as I finish my race, the onus now falls on my successors to answer to the call of duty,” said Mawere amid sobs as he read his speech during FC Platinum’s silver jubilee celebrations at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

He said as club president, his experience cannot be adequately captured by the number of trophies won.

“Trophies will gather dust and no doubt, there will be bigger trophies in the future, but the memories we created will last forever in our hearts and those of our fans,” said Mawere.

Meanwhile, in his keynote address, guest of honour and Zvishavane-Ngezi MP Dumezweni Mawiti told the gathering that President Mnangagwa has appointed Mawere as a ceremonial life president of the club.

“The Patron has accepted Mawere’s resignation but only on the condition that he does not completely divorce himself from the Club given his wealth of experience as an administrator. For this reason, and as well-deserved recognition for his immense contribution to the Club, the Patron has bestowed upon Mawere the honour of life president and asked him to join the Patron as the first of only two members of the FC Platinum Council of Elders,” said Mawiti.

He said together, the FC Platinum Council of Elders, while maintaining a non-interference role will be available to provide advice, guidance and support, as and when called upon to do so by both the Club and its holding company.

“The Patron thanks the outgoing club president for his loyal and diligent service to the Club. The Patron has also assured the incoming team, that his door is always open and they have his full support,” said Mawiti.

Mawere leaves Pure Platinum Play having led them to three back to back league titles.