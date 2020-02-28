Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

A 36-year-old Lalapanzi man has been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl after the crime was discovered at church following a virginity test conducted on the victim.

The court heard that when the girl, who cannot be named to protect her identity, told her mother about the alleged rape, the latter didn’t take her seriously thinking she was making up the story.

This was heard during the appearance of Munoda Shenjere of Lalapanzi before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of rape.

Shenjere pleaded not guilty.

Mrs Msipa remanded him in custody to March 5 for continuation of trial.

The complainant told the court a prophetess at her church discovered that she had lost her virginity before she revealed that Shenjere had sexually violated her.

“There was a virginity test conducted by a prophetess at church where it was discovered that I had lost my virginity. I then told them that it was Shenjere who had raped me. I told the prophetess that on the day when I was raped, I told my mother about my ordeal but she didn’t seem to understand me and kept quiet. I had no one to tell since my own mother didn’t understand me until the day when the virginity test was conducted,” she said.

Shenjere, however, denied the allegations saying that the story was fabricated.

“The complainant was told by her prophetess to implicate me. I didn’t rape her,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Talent Tadenyika told the court that on March 29 last year, around 7AM, the complainant was on her way to school in the company of three other pupils.

“While on their way they met Shenjere who emerged from the bushes. He told the complainant that he had finally caught up with her and sensing danger the complainant tried to run away but she tripped on the grass and fell to the ground,” said Mr Tadenyika.

He said Shenjere caught the complainant, allegedly dragged her off the road, held her throat so that she would not be heard if she screamed before raping her once.

“After the sexual assault Shenjere threatened to kill the complainant if she ever disclosed the matter to anyone and in fear, she dressed herself up, went to school and told no one,” he said.

“After school the complainant went home and told her mother that Shenjere had done profaned things while she was on her way to school but she failed to understand what her daughter meant and kept quiet.”

The court heard that during a virginity test at church, a prophetess allegedly told the complainant’s mother that her daughter was sexually abused.

A report was made to the police, leading to the arrest of Shenjere.