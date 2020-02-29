In a statement yesterday, the bank’s board chairman, Mr Godfrey Matemachani, expressed gratitude to Mr Malaba for his contribution during his tenure of office saying he guided Agribank towards agriculture financing and development as well as profitability.

His retirement is with effect from January 31, 2020.

AGRIBANK chief executive officer, Mr Somkhosi Malaba, has retired after serving the banking institution for over 15 years.

“The Agribank board of directors would like to announce the retirement of Mr Somkhosi Mahamba Temba Malaba from the position of chief executive officer effective 31 January 2020.

“Mr Malaba was appointed chief executive officer of Agribank in May 2004 and served the bank for over 15 years,” he said.

Mr Malaba is a qualified economist with a Bachelor of Science in Economics degree from the then University of Rhodesia.

He also acquired a Masters in Economics from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom. — @pridesinstinct