By Philemon Jambaya

MDC vice chairperson Job Sikhala has described party president Nelson Chamisa as a more radical person than himself amid pressure from critics and activists agitating for a confrontational approach with Zanu PF.

In a wide rangng interview with the Zim Morning Post Sikhala also dismissed reports of intense factionalism in the opposition party saying the MDC is more united than before.

Sikhala said there were people bent on creating factions in the MDC as they sought to try and sell their wicked agendas.

“Factions only exist in the minds of those who talk about them. When people manufacture their thoughts on factions, they want to transplant and plant them in the MDC.

“Saying president Chamisa is soft is absolutely rubbish; he is a more radical person than me. You cannot see it, but I can put it on point that he is radical.

“If you say he is a soft leader, that is a misinterpretation of the man,” Sikhala said.

Sikhala also said time was now up for the Zanu PF regime, adding Zimbabweans would soon decide on their destiny.

“Enough is enough. For 40 years, Zimbabweans have been abused.

“We have had many killed from 1980 up to now.

“We cannot allow that situation to continue. It needs to be dealt with decisively by the people of Zimbabwe.

“For us to be able to create a democratic and free society, the truth of the matter is that Mnangagwa is an absolute failure who has failed to deliver what Zimbabweans have been anticipating from him (and should leave).

“He has turned himself into an evil ruler, and more than we witnessed during (the late former President Robert) Mugabe’s time,” Sikhala said. Zim Morning Post