Fungai Muderere in Blantyre, Malawi

Be Forward Wanderers 0 – 1 Chicken Inn

A SOLITARY first half strike by Malvin Gaki is all what a 10 men Chicken Inn needed to dismiss Malawi side Be Forward Wanderers in the first game of the three day Energem International Bonanza tournament played at Kamuzu Stadium yesterday.

Gaki found the back of the net in the 32nd minute after Wanderers goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa spilled an Obriel Chirinda cross into the midfielder’s path.

From inside the 18 yard box, Gaki, a former Harare City player, made no mistake to make it count for Gamecocks who gave three of their new signings Ian Nekati, Brian Muza and Shepherd Mhlanga some game time.

However, the result of the match was not a true reflection of Chicken Inn’s dominance that saw the quartet of Gaki, Chirinda, George Majika and Bret Amidu give their opponents a torrid time.

Had the four players took their ideal scoring boosts to Malawi, Gamecocks could have beat Wanders with a rugby score line.

Despite the sending off of hard running of Chirinda deep into second half after a second bookable offence, Joey Antipas’ charges remained on the offensive with roving national team left back Xolani Ndlovu and Sipho Ndlovu join their teammates in attack with so much aplomb.

They were let down by the final touch in a game where the Moses Jackson Gamecocks marshalled rearguard proved to be well organised and compact to brilliantly cover their goal minder Donovan Bernard who also had a good day in office.

Predatory Nigerian international Babatunde Adepoju, showed some flashes of brilliance but he was caught under lock and key by Chicken Inn players whose technical team was compelled to introduce veteran Guide Goddard after combative Tichaona Chipunza had picked a head injury.

“Kudos to the boys. We put up a good show. Although Wanderers gave us some nervous moments in the first half, we remained tactically disciplined. However, we failed to bury the numerous chances that we created. After going one man short, I thought Wanderers were going to come at us but I’m happy to we remained organised,” said Antipas.

Be Forward Wanderers assistant coach Oscar Kaunda conceded defeat.

“It was a good game in which Chicken Inn gave us a good run. We lost the game in midfield where we proved to be slow. Chicken Inn were quick and compact. It all shows that they have been doing a good job in the pre-season,” said Kaunda.

This afternoon Chicken Inn will do battle against Kallisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets at the same venue.

Bullets edged UD Songo of Mozambique 1-0 in another match of the tournament that was also played yesterday. Precious Sambani scored for the reigning Malawi football champions.