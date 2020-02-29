Perez Dome would be the epicenter tomorrow, as it hosts the third edition of the “Perez Praise and Worship Night” with renowned international worship and Praise leader Don Moen leading the gospel ministration.

The event expected to begin at 5:00pm would see other song ministration from local anointed singers including Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Cindy Thompson and Mrs Gifty Adoye among others in the Dzorwulu 5000 seating capacity Perez Dome.

In an exclusive interview with Times Weekend yesterday in Accra, Dr Salaise Agyinasare, resident Pastor of PCI indicated that the programme would be a life changing experience and a must attend event.

He explained that the international singer, Don Moen was partnering with Perez Chapel to unleash the power and the healing hands of God on both the sick and the downtrodden from all walks of life.

“God will speak through his servant Bishop Charles Agyinasare and work through the great musicians to restore peace, joy and healing to his people”, Dr Agyinasare added.

He said the nation would have its election this year and underscored the need for the citizenry to seek guidance and protection from the Creator God, hence the programme to usher them into the December polls.

Dr Agyinasare observed that not everyone had the privilege to live, stressing that there was the need to come to the throne of God with a thankful heart of praise and worship.

Miracles, Blessings, breakthrough and anointing, he noted would over-flow and called on the citizenry to tap into the blessing by being present at the Dome.