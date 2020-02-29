AEMG Record Label’s signee, Jonathan Lee Pratt, known in entertainment circles as JzYNo, has released his new single titled: “KpanKpan Me.”
KpanKpan Me released in December 2019, is a love song, and is currently trending in Liberia and taking fans there by storm.
The song featuring Teddyride, a Liberian musician, is equally enjoying airplay on leading radio stations in Ghana.
Jzyno was born in Liberia to a Ghanaian mother and a Portuguese father and set to take the Liberian music industry to the next level.
KpanKpan Me is a perfect blend of fine tunes and vocals produced by KellzBeatz.
JzYNo is widely seen as one of Liberia’s fast rising music sensation.
In 2018, he released a single titled: “Celebrity,” moving on in 2019 to release a couple of songs including “Slow Mo.”
