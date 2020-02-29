Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Mark Harrison says he is a ‘little excited’ ahead of his first official friendly match when the Bulawayo giants take on army outfit Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

The Briton was appointed Bosso coach on a two year contract, taking over from another expatriate Peiter De Jongh who joined champions FC Platinum after having been with Highlanders for four months and had indicated at renewing the relationship.

Harrison, however says while he is excited at his first match at Barbourfields Stadium, he was fully aware of the need for the team to post a positive result regardless that the encounter was a friendly.

“It’s exciting obviously for me but the most important thing is for the team to get a positive result. We will be using the match to see if the boys can implement what we have been doing during training in the past three to four weeks,” said Harrison.

He said he hopes the boys will indeed show signs of improvement from the training matches that they have so far held.

Highlanders take on league champions FC Platinum in a Castle Challenge Cup match that pits Chibuku Super Cup winners against Premiership kings on March 14.

Despite making their intentions of a league title this year known, Highlanders are one of the few teams that have been quiet on the player transfer market compared to some teams that signed as many as 12 players.

Bosso look set to rely on the players they had last season and some juniors that will be promoted as well as the veteran duo of Mkhokheli Dube and ex Kaizer Chiefs striker Mitchelle Katsvairo. The veterans have not been formally signed although they have been part of the preseason squad from the first day.

Former Caps United goalkeeper Chris Mverechera, who also has been training with the Bulawayo giants, is likely to be given the nod ahead of skipper and reigning Goalkeeper of the Year Ariel Sibanda.