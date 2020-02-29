Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HEADING the ball in training sessions has been outlawed for primary school children under the age of 12 years in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland as part of the Football Association’s updated ‘heading guidance’ for the game.

According to reports from the UK, the heading guidelines follow last year’s publication of Football’s Influence on Lifelong Health and Dementia Risk (FIELD) by Glasgow University, which found former professionals were at risk of dementia.

Dementia is a collective term used to describe various symptoms of cognitive decline, such as forgetfulness. It is a symptom of several underlying diseases and brain disorders.

“This updated heading guidance is an evolution of our current guidelines and will help coaches and teachers to reduce and remove repetitive and unnecessary heading from youth football.

Our research has shown that heading is rare in youth football matches, so this guidance is a responsible development to our grassroots coaching without impacting the enjoyment that children of all ages take from playing the game,” FA chief executive officer Mark Bullingham is quoted by the en.as.com.

The FIELD study did not state that heading a ball was the reason behind the increased prevalence of degenerative neurocognitive disease among footballers but the FA said the decision was taken to mitigate any potential risks.

For Under-12s and Under-13s, heading remains a “low priority” and is only allowed one session per month with a maximum of five headers, with that number increased to 10 headers for Under-14, 15 and 16s.For Under-18s, heading drills should be “reduced as far as possible” but “taking into considerations the heading exposure in matches”.

The move by the three countries, who are key members of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) is likely to have a worldwide effect in the near future.

Founded in 1886 by England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, IFAB is the body that determines the Laws of the Game of association football. Fifa became a member of the board in 1913.