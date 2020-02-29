Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak – ousted by the military in 2011 – has died in Cairo at the age of 91.

Mubarak spent three decades in office before a popular uprising swept Egypt.

He was found guilty of complicity in the killing of protesters during the revolution. That conviction was overturned and was freed in March 2017.

His death was confirmed by Egyptian state news on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Al-Watan website reported that he died at a military hospital.

Hosni Mubarak Hosni Mubarak

Mubarak underwent surgery in late January and was photographed with his grandson as he recovered.

On Saturday, however, Mubarak’s son Alaa said that the former president remained in intensive care.