Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Zvishavane

A LEGISLATOR has expressed disappointment over FC Platinum’s failure to go beyond the group stages of the Total Caf Champions League despite participating in the tournament on four occasions.

Zvishavane – Ngezi MP Dumezweni Mawite, in his keynote address during the Zimbabwe champions’ silver jubilee celebrations held at Mandava Stadium yesterday, said the club must redouble its effort and make sure it goes further than the group stages.

He nevertheless hailed the club for their three back to back league titles which saw them dispose the dominance by Harare and Bulawayo based teams.

“However, allow me to take this opportunity to also reveal the other side of the coin and express our displeasure, which I’m sure is shared by many, at the Club’s failure to make an impact on the African club stage. Despite your dominance in domestic football in recent times, I must call you out on your inability to go beyond the group stages of the CAF Champions League in four appearances.

When you play on the continental stage you cease to be merely a team from the small mining town of Zvishavane or the Midlands Province, instead, you are carrying the national brand and the aspirations of football fans across the entire nation,” said Mawite.

He said going beyond the group stages of the tournament and playing the giants of African football has the potential to enhance sports tourism and earn the country foreign currency, in addition to stimulating the local economy particularly in the context of devolution and Vision 2030.

FC Platinum have not only failed to go beyond group stages but are also yet to win in the mini league phase. Having won the 2019 Premiership title, they will be participating in the next edition of the tournament that gets underway in August.

“I, therefore, strongly urge you to make a redoubled effort on the field of play and also go a step further with assistance from FC Platinum Holdings, Mimosa and other corporate partners and make the necessary modifications to Mandava Stadium so that it can host international matches,” said Mawite.

Pure Platinum Play have been playing their champions league matches at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo because of the non-accreditation of Mandava Stadium, a development which club chairman Evans Mthombeni is on record saying has had a negative effect on their performance.

The celebrations kicked off in the morning with a tour of Zvishavane town before proceedings shifted to Mandava Stadium where a number of entertainment activities were in place to entertain invited guests and the crowd.