Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A MAN from Mberengwa has been ordered to pay a $200 fine after he was found in possession of a machete, which is a prohibited weapon.

Brilliant Ngwenya (29) from Duwi Village was convicted on his own plea of guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon by Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda.

He was also facing a charge of assault but it was withdrawn before plea after the complainants indicated in an affidavit that they did not want to proceed with the matter.

Ngwenya was ordered to pay the fine by March 2 or spend 30 days in prison.

In addition, he was sentenced to three months imprisonment which was wholly suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next three years.

Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Ngwenya retrieved a machete from his car and threatened to assault Ms Noria Shiri and Ms Atalia Shumba.

He went on to pelt them with stones.

“On 23 January and at Sandawana turn off in West Nicholson, Ngwenya was selling clothes in exchange for mopane worms.

“The complainants Ms Naria Shiri and Ms Atalia Shumba were also vending there when Ms Shiri passed a comment that Ngwenya was selling clothes that were too old to be sold.

“This made Ngwenya angry and he retrieved a machete from his vehicle and threatened to assault the two women. The complainants fled into the bush and Ngwenya threw stones at them but missed,” she said.

Miss Mahachi said the matter was reported to the police who attended the scene. She said the police searched Ngwenya’s vehicle and found a machete in his vehicle resulting in his arrest.

Miss Mahachi said on November 13 last year, a prohibition order was issued by the officer commanding police, Gwanda District prohibiting the carrying of catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, spears, daggers and any traditional weapons likely to disturb public order or cause a breach of peace for the period extending from 13 November 2019 to 11 February this year in terms of section 14(1) of the Public Order and Security Act Chapter 11:17. — @DubeMatutu