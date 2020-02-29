Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

MOBILE telecommunications company NetOne, have confirmed the imminent renewal of their relationship with Bulawayo giants Highlanders and the two parties will soon unveil the sponsorship details.

Bosso and NetOne, through their One Fusion brand, have been in partnership since 2018 with the mobile company taking care of Highlanders first team and technical staff members’ salaries as well as travelling and camping costs.

While the ‘renewal’ had not been official, Highlanders players were paid their January salaries and will be receiving the February dues as well, all courtesy of NetOne. The company also went out of its way last year to review the package in line with rising costs of services.

Indications are that the package will be reviewed upwards, in line with the prevailing economic conditions in the country.

“Don’t call us asking when we will announce the new package. We shall be calling you ourselves soon to unveil what we have for the club,” said NetOne marketing, public relations and customer experience executive Eldrette Shereni.

During Highlanders’ annual general meeting last month, chairman Kenneth Mhlophe told members that NetOne remained committed to the partnership.

“Our main sponsors NetOne Cellular remain committed to our partnership and they supported the review of salaries, camping and travelling costs during the year particularly when prices began to shift way out of budgets that had been allocated. We are, together with our sponsors, currently working on figures required for supporting the first team’s activities. It goes without saying that all of us as members and fans must support and consume the sponsor’s products and guard the relationship with all our might,” said Mhlophe.

Besides NetOne, Highlanders has other corporate partners like Nyaradzo Life Assurance as well as Arenel who provided the club with Hydro Boost mineral water for training, travelling and matches.