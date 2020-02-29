Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IN the aftermath of the banning of our stadia by the Confederation of African Football from hosting any international football matches, all sports loving Zimbabweans were left dumbfounded, disappointed and naturally angry.

What the shocking decision by the sometimes suspicious Caf executive meant was that all our representative national teams, be it men or women, juniors or seniors, will now have to seek refuge outside our borders. It goes without saying that a lot of resources financial, material and human have to be used. It’s literally being dethroned, having your flag lowered just like what happened to the Union Jack.

While we remain aware that some hawks within the country had already started preaching the gospel of the national teams playing home matches away from home even before the confirmation by Caf, which somehow shows that perhaps this decision to dismember us was long planned, the confirmation indeed came as a bitter pill to swallow.

How do I carry my passport when going to watch my very own national team?

So, naturally, when news spread through that we will be playing our matches on foreign soil when we ought to be at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, it all led to Zimbabweans being angry.

That anger naturally had to find direction and perhaps a temporary resting place. So where could Zimbabweans direct their anger to, rightfully or wrongfully? The answer is simple, at those running sports and specifically football.

Yes those of sober mind reasoned and tried to understand Caf but the generality of Zimbabweans quickly found their scapegoat. One Dynamos legend, Murape Murape put the blame on the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

“All football stadiums in Zimbabwe have been banned from hosting international matches, if they do not care about the stadiums surely they do not love football. Councils what happens to the money that you collect from all the gate takings? Zifa leadership what are you doing in making sure councils play their part, Ministry of Sport, Arts @KirstyCoventry I am very disappointed with you guys, you surely do not care about sports,” thundered Murape on his Facebook post.

Others, as usual blamed Zifa, despite the fact that Zifa owns no stadium in this country. Most stadia have their principals who by right ought to have made sure the facilities are as per international standards.

After the blame game, a day later, Minister Coventry replied.

“We all know that the stadiums in Zimbabwe have been deteriorating for ages but it is now my responsibility to make sure we fix this mess. Overnight solutions will not work but know that I am on it. I will keep you posted so don’t listen to other nonsense out there, “ wrote Minister Coventry on her Twitter handle.

I was drawn to her last line where she urged Zimbabweans not to listen “to other nonsense out there.”

But, to me I don’t think it’s nonsense, whatever and however we choose to look at. These people are angry and hurt, it’s not nonsense at all. It’s anger, pain and embarrassment.

All of us know and are aware of your love for sport and hence take solace from your assurance to fix the mess that we find ourselves in.

But that having said, I would like to express my belief in Minister Coventry that she will indeed find solutions, immediate and long term, to the mess that we find ourselves in. I am also aware that she knows that some of the mess we find ourselves in, was self inflicted and also that some of it was done so with a criminal mind.

But over and above all this Honorable Minister I humbly reiterate that it’s not nonsense but normal human behavior. It’s anger. It’s pain. It’s embarrasment. And yes, it’s patriotism.