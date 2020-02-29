Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

TWO men from Bulawayo have each been sentenced to 24 months in prison for breaking into a house in Emakhandeni suburb and stealing various items worth more than $19 000.

Divine Zungele (23) of Cowdray Park suburb connived with Lesley Dhlamini (21) of the same suburb and stole from Ms Evelyn Mudenda (37) while she was away.

Some of the stolen property includes a plasma television, a cellphone, rings, stationery and various groceries.

Zungele and Dhlamini pleaded guilty to unlawful entry into premises and theft when they appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Jeconiah Ncube.

Mr Ncube sentenced each of them to 24 months in prison and four months were suspended from each sentence for five years on condition that each of the men does not commit a similar offence within that period.

“The remaining 20 months in prison are suspended on condition that each accused person performs 700 hours of community service.

“The first accused person (Zungele) will perform the community service at Tategulu Primary School while the second accused person (Dhlamini) will be at Cowdray Park Police,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa said on February 13 this year at around 11AM, Ms Mudenda locked her house and left everything intact while she went to the clinic.

Zungele and Dhlamini took advantage of her absence and went to her house.

“The accused persons used unknown means to break a kitchen window pane in the complainant’s house.

“While inside, they stole various property worth $19 161,” he said.

The duo tried to run away by jumping over a precast wall carrying the stolen property but they were seen by neighbours who chased and apprehended them.

The two were taken to the police station and all the stolen property was recovered. — @zinyuke98