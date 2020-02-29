Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO CITY FC coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube has likened his return to the municipal side as that of the biblical prodigal son.

The much travelled gaffer returned to the side he last coached in 2016 replacing Try Ncube who joined Victoria Falls based Zifa Southern Region Division One outfit Mosi Rovers.

Ncube is hoping City will have a longer stay in the topflight league.

“My coming back here is like that of a prodigal son coming back home. One thing for sure is this is a big challenge. I am coming back to a club where 80 percent of the players do not know my philosophy. It is a challenge for me to get players playing the way l want. It will take time for players to get in sync with my philosophy, it needs patience. We might struggle at the beginning but pick up as the season goes by.

“In terms of preparation and identification we are almost 70 percent to 80 percent there. We are going to play on the same level ground you might find a giant that thinks it’s a giant fighting relegation. As a club we are going in there to compete,” said Ncube who made a famous statement when Amakhosi stormed into the elite league for the first time in 2016 declaring ‘akuzwanwanwa’ in reference to the relationship between them and City giants Highlanders.

Some of the notable players training with City include 2010 Soccer Star of the Year Charles Sibanda, whose contract with champions FC Platinum ended last December, the experienced trio of defender Kudzai Chideu, defensive midfielder Dominic Mukandi and attacking midfielder Hillary Bakacheza.

Ex-Quelaton, Bulawayo Chiefs and How Mine attacking midfielder Eddie Nkulungo, 18-year-old former Bantu Rovers player Mpumelelo Bhebhe, who was with City’s development side last season, goalkeepers Liberty Chirava and Aaron Ngwenya, defender Lewis “Rambo” Ncube who spent about two years on the sidelines and former national Under-20 striker Mgcini Sibanda are also training with City.

On what deals have been sealed the coach said: “When everything is official we will let you know.”

Meanwhile, the club’s preseason preparations got a boost when some partners gave a helping hand to the club. UK based partner Onele Gumbo provided the team with three match day kits. The football kits worth 6000 pounds were presented to the team at a ceremony on Thursday. Amkela Nyoni also chipped in to help with a set of 30 soccer balls worth R10 000.

Nyoni and Gumbo have been assisting the club since last season. Nyoni also helped with players winning bonuses last season while Gumbo sponsored the kit City used in Division One.