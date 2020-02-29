Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

AN unlicensed Bulawayo motorist has been fined $900 for failing to control his vehicle and hitting a cyclist in Pumula North suburb.

Michael Nkosana Tshuma (29) of Pumula suburb failed to control his Toyota Corolla and hit Mr Likwa Dube (22) of Magwegwe West suburb. Tshuma pleaded guilty to negligent driving and driving without a licence charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Jeconiah Ncube.

Mr Ncube fined him $300 for negligent driving and he risks being imprisoned for 30 days if he fails to pay.

He was also fined $600 for driving without a licence or 60 days imprisonment in case of default.

Prosecuting, Ms Patience Sibanda said on December 20 last year, Tshuma was driving along Hyde Park Road in Pumula when he lost control of his vehicle.

“While near the garage, the accused person tried to avoid an oncoming motor vehicle by driving to his far left and he hit the complainant who was cycling on the road side,” she said.

Mr Dube sustained head injuries.

The State proved that Tshuma was negligent in his driving in that he was moving at an excessive speed and given the circumstances, he failed to stop or act reasonably when an accident seemed imminent.

He also failed to keep a proper look out. — @zinyuke98