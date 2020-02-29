Rapper Ti Gonzi, real name Tinashe Gonzara, and afro-fusion star Ishan (Isheanesu Chigagura) had a night to remember at the second edition of the Star FM Music Awards last Saturday as the two scooped five awards.

The two also put up scintillating performances that entertained guests.

Ti Gonzi and Ishan walked away with five awards which included the Best African Pop Song, Best Newcomer, Best Collaboration, Most Played on Star FM and Song of the Year.

They were followed by gospel songstress Janet Manyowa, who bagged the Best Gospel Song and the Best Female Artist awards.

In his acceptance speech, Ti Gonzi thanked the radio station for fairness on the awards.

“I did not believe we were going to win, it came as a shock. I want to thank Star FM for supporting our local talent and believing in us.

“Music is for the people and I am dedicating this award to the ghetto. This is where I come from, I am signed to the ghetto. Do not be fooled that someone has signed us,” he said.

The duo performed their hit song “Kure” which saw fans and guests dancing and singing-along.

Not to be left out was gospel musician, Jonah Chivasa, who performed the song “Ndozvinoita Nyasha”, plunging the crowd into a praise and worship spirit.

The show saw Zimdancehall singer Nutty O, opening the event with his hit “Vroom”, which entertained guests.

In all, performers dished out well-polished acts.

The best part of the night was when sungura maestro Alick Macheso, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The “Tafadzwa Nyarara” hitmaker showed his humility when he accepted the award, bowing his head and thanked the radio station and fans.

The social media was full of praises for Star FM, for appreciating the Mberikwazvo front-man.

On the red carpet, Vimbai Zimuto stole the limelight with her African print glittering dress and a Diana Ross hairstyle.

Fans jostled for pictures with the diva.

Some of the celebrities and presenters who thronged the red carpet included Phatisani Sibanda, KVG, Mai Judha, Iyati, Itai Mutinhiri, Mai Titi, Comic Pastor and Alick Macheso.

Despite the late change of venue from Mana Resort to Jay’s Steak House in Avondale, Harare, the awards went on as planned.

The event ran under the theme “Music in colour”, in honour of the local music sector.

It was hosted by Dj Mox (Shingai Mokina).

Below is the list of all winners:

Best African Pop Song Award: Ishan Featuring Ti Gonz — Kure

Best Zimdancehall Song Award: Nutty O — Vroom

Best Hip-hop Song Award: Takura — Noise

Best RnB Song Award: Hilzy, Gary Mapanzure — TV Room

Best House Song Award: DJ Stavo Featuring Gemma — Bad News

Best Song by Zimbabwean in the Diaspora Award: Norman Masamba — Chihera

Best Gospel Song Award: Janet Manyowa — Ndimi

Best Newcomer Award: Ishan featuring Ti Gonz — Kure

Best Female Artist Award: — Janet Manyowa

Best Male Artist Award: — Ti Gonz

Best Duo/Group Award: Ngoma Ingoma — Malobolo

Best Collaboration Award: Ishan featuring T Gonz – Kure

Best Producer Award: — Simplex

Album of the Year Award: — King 98 – Francesca

Lifetime Achievement: Alick Macheso

Most played on Star FM: Ishan featuring T Gonz — Kure

People’s Choice: Ngaibake – Freeman ft Alick Macheso

Song of the Year Award: Ishan featuring Ti Gonz — Kure