Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare
ARTISTES from Bulawayo were the toast of the show as they bagged the most awards at this year’s National Arts Merit Awards (Nama).
Ten artistes from the city walked up the podium on Saturday night to receive gongs for excellence.
This year’s Nama was different as it belonged to Bulawayo given the number of artistes that were honoured for excelling.
First to warm up the stage from Bulawayo was Dadirai Mupandawana who grabbed the Outstanding Dancer accolade.
Theatre goddess, Charmaine Mudau, was honoured for the outstanding performance in theatre play, Imbokodo and walked away with the Outstanding Actress award.
Ronald Sigeca scooped the the Outstanding Actor award. The Outstanding Music Album went to Willis Wataffi.
All-female Imbube cast, Nobuntu walked away with the Arts Personality Award. Artist in the Diaspora award went to (Vusa Mkhaya), Outstanding Exhibition award was won by Talent Kapadza and Shuna Herscovitz while Outstanding Female Dancer award went to Antoinette Sango.
Percy Soko was this year’s Outstanding film actor and Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele was the Outstanding poet.
The theme for this year’s Nama was “Taking it back to the People”.
The well attended event confirmed that the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has upped the game to meet international standards.
Run by Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, the 19th edition gave confidence to artistes that the platform is a barometer for their peformance.
Closing the ceremony, Jah Prayzah who has been starving his fans of an album that is set to be released in April, left fans thrilled with his top-drawer performance.
Minister of Youths, Arts, Sports and Recreation Kirsty Coventry who was also in attendance joined the crowd in dance
Prominent artistes and socialites that attended the event include Albert Nyathi, Sithandazile Dube, Nqobile Malinga, Ginimbi and Lorraine Guyo among others.
Below is a full list of the winners
Outstanding Newcomer – Ishan
Outstanding Female Musician – Tamy Moyo
Outstanding Male Musician – Ti Gonzi
Outstanding Song- Kure – Ishan ft. Ti Gonzi
Outstanding Album – Uhuru – Willis Wataffi
Outstanding Music Video – Sunshine City– Flying Bantu
Outstanding Fiction Book- Out of Darkness, Shining Light – Petina Gappah
Outstanding Children’s Book- Songs of the Little Creature – Phumulani Chipandambira
Outstanding First Creative Published Book – A People’s Fight – Fradreck Hombiro
Outstanding Female Dance–Dadirai Mupandawana – Ezimnyama Dance Group
Outstanding Male Dancer– Selemani Mpochi – Ochestra Mberikwazvo
Outstanding Theatre Actress– Charmaine Mudau – Imbokodo
Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series) – Muzita Rababa – Shem Zemura
Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film – Redefining the Road – Tapiwa Gambira
Outstanding Mix Media Work — Distorted History – Anthony Bumhira
Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work – Cyclone Idai where is Mommy? – Calvin Chimutuwah
Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work– Tribute to the mother of generations – Stanley Mutanga
Outstanding Exhibition- Pieces for Peace, Pieces, Revolutionary Freshness – Talent Kapadza & Schuma Herscovitz
Outstanding Journalist (Print) – Tafadzwa Kachiko – Newsday
Outstanding Journalist (TV)– Masceline Bondamakara – ZBC
Outstanding Journalist Radio
Anesu Masamvu – ZiFM
Yvonne Tivatye – Star FM
Thulani Munyandu – National FM
Outstanding Online Media- Zimbojam
Outstanding Comedian– Long John
Outstanding Poet – Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele
Outstanding Actor (Film and TV) – Percy Soko – Mandla
Outstanding Actress (Film and TV)– Antoinette Sango – Mandla
Outstanding Screen Production (TV) – Mandla – Solomon Mandaza
Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)– Redefining the Road – Tapiwa Gambura
Outstanding Screen Production (Full-length Film) – Stay with Me – Nick Zemura
Artist in the Diaspora – Vusa Mkhaya
Outstanding Promoter of the Year– D & G Promotions
Personality of the Year– Nobuntu
Service to the Arts Award– Solomon Guramatunhu
Lifetime Achievement Award– Stella Chiweshe
People’s Choice Award – Winky D
@mthabisi_mthire
