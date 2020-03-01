Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

ARTISTES from Bulawayo were the toast of the show as they bagged the most awards at this year’s National Arts Merit Awards (Nama).

Ten artistes from the city walked up the podium on Saturday night to receive gongs for excellence.

This year’s Nama was different as it belonged to Bulawayo given the number of artistes that were honoured for excelling.

First to warm up the stage from Bulawayo was Dadirai Mupandawana who grabbed the Outstanding Dancer accolade.

Theatre goddess, Charmaine Mudau, was honoured for the outstanding performance in theatre play, Imbokodo and walked away with the Outstanding Actress award.

Ronald Sigeca scooped the the Outstanding Actor award. The Outstanding Music Album went to Willis Wataffi.

All-female Imbube cast, Nobuntu walked away with the Arts Personality Award. Artist in the Diaspora award went to (Vusa Mkhaya), Outstanding Exhibition award was won by Talent Kapadza and Shuna Herscovitz while Outstanding Female Dancer award went to Antoinette Sango.

Percy Soko was this year’s Outstanding film actor and Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele was the Outstanding poet.

The theme for this year’s Nama was “Taking it back to the People”.

The well attended event confirmed that the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) has upped the game to meet international standards.

Run by Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation, the 19th edition gave confidence to artistes that the platform is a barometer for their peformance.

Closing the ceremony, Jah Prayzah who has been starving his fans of an album that is set to be released in April, left fans thrilled with his top-drawer performance.

Minister of Youths, Arts, Sports and Recreation Kirsty Coventry who was also in attendance joined the crowd in dance

Prominent artistes and socialites that attended the event include Albert Nyathi, Sithandazile Dube, Nqobile Malinga, Ginimbi and Lorraine Guyo among others.

Below is a full list of the winners

Outstanding Newcomer – Ishan

Outstanding Female Musician – Tamy Moyo

Outstanding Male Musician – Ti Gonzi

Outstanding Song- Kure – Ishan ft. Ti Gonzi

Outstanding Album – Uhuru – Willis Wataffi

Outstanding Music Video – Sunshine City– Flying Bantu

Outstanding Fiction Book- Out of Darkness, Shining Light – Petina Gappah

Outstanding Children’s Book- Songs of the Little Creature – Phumulani Chipandambira

Outstanding First Creative Published Book – A People’s Fight – Fradreck Hombiro

Outstanding Female Dance–Dadirai Mupandawana – Ezimnyama Dance Group

Outstanding Male Dancer– Selemani Mpochi – Ochestra Mberikwazvo

Outstanding Theatre Actress– Charmaine Mudau – Imbokodo

Outstanding Screen Production (Television Series) – Muzita Rababa – Shem Zemura

Outstanding Screen Production – Short Film – Redefining the Road – Tapiwa Gambira

Outstanding Mix Media Work — Distorted History – Anthony Bumhira

Outstanding 2 Dimensional Work – Cyclone Idai where is Mommy? – Calvin Chimutuwah

Outstanding 3 Dimensional Work– Tribute to the mother of generations – Stanley Mutanga

Outstanding Exhibition- Pieces for Peace, Pieces, Revolutionary Freshness – Talent Kapadza & Schuma Herscovitz

Outstanding Journalist (Print) – Tafadzwa Kachiko – Newsday

Outstanding Journalist (TV)– Masceline Bondamakara – ZBC

Outstanding Journalist Radio

Anesu Masamvu – ZiFM

Yvonne Tivatye – Star FM

Thulani Munyandu – National FM

Outstanding Online Media- Zimbojam

Outstanding Comedian– Long John

Outstanding Poet – Sithembile Siqhoza Ndebele

Outstanding Actor (Film and TV) – Percy Soko – Mandla

Outstanding Actress (Film and TV)– Antoinette Sango – Mandla

Outstanding Screen Production (TV) – Mandla – Solomon Mandaza

Outstanding Screen Production (Short Film)– Redefining the Road – Tapiwa Gambura

Outstanding Screen Production (Full-length Film) – Stay with Me – Nick Zemura

Artist in the Diaspora – Vusa Mkhaya

Outstanding Promoter of the Year– D & G Promotions

Personality of the Year– Nobuntu

Service to the Arts Award– Solomon Guramatunhu

Lifetime Achievement Award– Stella Chiweshe

People’s Choice Award – Winky D

– @mthabisi_mthire