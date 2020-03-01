Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THIS year’s edition of the International Tourism Bourse Berlin to which players in the Zimbabwe tourism sector were expected to participate, has been cancelled due to the increasing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The world’s largest travel show was slated for this week in Berlin, German.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) which was taking on board a record 30 tourism operators from across the country to this year’s International Tourism (ITB) Berlin said:

“Zimbabwe will, like many other countries, not participate at the world’s largest travel show, International Tourism Bourse (ITB) Berlin, which was scheduled for 4 to 8 March 2020 as the show has been cancelled.”

It said according to a statement issued by the organisers of the fair, Messe Berlin, ITB Berlin had been cancelled by the responsible authorities on account of the increasing spread of the novel COVID-19.

Coronavirus broke out in China’s Wuhan City recently and has spread to a number of countries across the globe including Australia, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, South Korea and Japan as well as in Africa in Nigeria where one person is said to have been infected with the virus.

According to ZTA, Messe Berlin chief executive officer Dr Christian Göke said with more than 10 000 exhibitors from more than 180 countries, ITB Berlin is of outstanding importance for the global tourism industry.

“We take our responsibility for the health and safety of our guests, exhibitors and employees very seriously.

“It is with a heavy heart that we look forward to the cancellation of ITB Berlin 2020, which has now become necessary,” Dr Göke was quoted as having said.

ZTA acting chief executive officer Mr Givemore Chidzidzi said it was unfortunate the fair had to be cancelled.

“It’s very unfortunate that cancellation has become the only option in the face of this epidemic. Our prayers and thoughts go to those affected by COVID-19 and we also pray that the epidemic comes to an end,” he said.

ZTA said Zimbabwe had assembled a strong delegation which was to be led by Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Nqobizitha Ndlovu.

The thrust was to continue with the re-engagement with the international tourism players. — @okazunga