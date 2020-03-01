All is set for the second edition of the Star FM Music Awards show to be held at Jay’s Steak House in Avondale, Harare on Saturday.

The event will honour local musicians and will run under the theme “Music in Colour”.

Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division general manager Comfort Mbofana said all was set for the show, with all logistics already in place.

“We have converted the awards ceremony into a live radio event that will also be streamed on our social media platforms,” he said.

“We have followers on Star FM social media platforms that number about 350 000 and in the interest of taking the awards to the people, we have decided to utilise these platforms and also our considerable terrestrial and digital radio reach.”

Mbofana said the live radio event was scheduled to go on air by 1830hrs.

He said they decided to retain popular disc jockey Shingai Mokina (DJ Mox) as the master of ceremonies.

“For now, I can’t release the names of the performers, but DJ Mox is returning as our host and we are so excited,” said Mbofana. “Rehearsals have been taking place.”

Mbofana said the second level of adjudication was now complete, with the winners’ names tightly sealed and kept in a safe.

Philemon Mangena, a registered auditor with Cardinal Chartered Accounting Zimbabwe, confirmed that everything was handled fairly.

“We provide assurance that the tallies were reasonably accurate,” he said. “The process was free from any bias or influence from external parties. There was a total of 1 321 entries.”