Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

SCHOOLS have been challenged to create digital profiles for excelling athletes to help keep track of their development and for use when applying for scholarships abroad.

Sports Leaders Institute of Zimbabwe (Sliz) president Russell Mhiribidi told a two-day sports directors’ annual conference at Mazvikadei resort in Mashonaland West that schools must take a leading role in player profiling to shape the country’s sports industry.

“It is high time schools, which are the core developers of talent at the grassroots level, embrace information technology. Global trends have changed and we need to record athletes’ development. We should have electronic profiles for the youngsters which will be used to apply for scholarships abroad or to monitor their development. If we are to produce podium athletes, it’s critical to embrace technology, research training methods so that athletes at grassroots level, which are schools, get proper training,” said Mhiribidi.

“Remember, the sports industry is growing fast and we want Zimbabwe to also keep up with the rest of the world. The production of stars for the sports industry starts with you at schools, colleges and clubs. Others are already making use of sports science, taking their athletes for proper tests to monitor their performance and that is how they are embracing technology.”

Mhiribidi said Bindura University of Science Education and Nust in Bulawayo have sports science departments and urged sports directors to make use of them to help develop the country’s sports industry.

Participants highlighted the importance of drawing up a sports calendar for easy operation and resource allocation.

Girls High School sports director Mirriam Moyo, whose school has had a high number of athletes getting scholarships abroad, presented on sports scholarship and profiling and indicated that it involved simple things like taking videos of school teams whenever they play.

“Times have changed and now universities abroad want to watch video clips, see pictures of athletes’ profiles instead of just a written profile. Also, it’s important to create a database for athletes at school and archive the best moments, which will also inspire others,” Moyo said.

The workshop drew 104 sports directors drawn from schools and tertiary institutions.

Mhiribidi is confident sports directors will complement Government efforts to cultivate and nurture talent from grassroots level. — @ZililoR