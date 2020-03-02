Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO City Council has engaged the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) for roads rehabilitation as the city prepares to host the National Independence Day celebrations on April 18.

The national celebrations are being held outside Harare for the first time.

Bulawayo City Council Senior Public Relations Officer Mrs Nesisa Mpofu in a statement responding to questions, said council wanted to partner Zinara to rehabilitate roads ahead of the national Independence celebrations and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair exhibition.

“We are playing host to the national Independence celebrations for the first time this year and soon after that we host the annual Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. Council has therefore engaged Zinara to prioritise it when it comes to allocation of money for roads,” said Mrs Mpofu.

She said council needs to repair roads, re-do road markings and traffic signs in some cases and all this required money.

Mrs Mpofu said due to limited resources, council was using gravel to fill potholes on some roads as a stop gap measure.

“The City of Bulawayo requires an estimated US$700 million to rehabilitate and upgrade its roads network in the next five years,” she said.

Mrs Mpofu said the roads network was in bad state due to poor maintenance as a result of lack of funding.

“Bulawayo has a total roads network of approximately 2 400km and 70 percent of its network has outlived its lifespan and is therefore in urgent need of rehabilitation.

“The work includes overlays, reconstruction and widening in some areas. The main source of funding for road infrastructure has traditionally been Government allocation, Zinara and revenue accruing to council,” she said.

Mrs Mpofu said BCC prioritised certain roads in the city, which were critical for public service delivery such as those linking residential and industrial areas with the CBD and public transport routes.