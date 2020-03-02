Fungai Muderere in Blantyre, Malawi

CHICKEN Inn clinched the 2020 Malawi Energem International Bonanza tournament pre-season tournament after beating UD Songo of Mozambique 2-0 in their last game at a packed Kamuzu Stadium yesterday.

The Gamecocks finished the tournament with a 100 percent record and without conceding a goal after they also beat Be Forward Wanderers and Malawi champions Nyasa Big Bullets by an identical 1-0 score line on Friday and Saturday.

After a beautiful exchange of passes in the UD Songo half, Brett Amidu found the opener in the 32nd minute by tapping in Neilson Ketala’s hard and low delivery.

Leroy Ndlovu, who joined the Gamecocks family a few days before the tour, scored the assurance goal on the stroke of full time. The lanky forward took advantage of a defensive blunder to slot home the Gamecocks’ fourth goal of the tournament, which was played in a round robin format.

Nyasa Big Bullets got the better of their nemesis Be Forward Wanderers in an explosive derby that brought the curtain down on the invitational event to finish second.

Chicken Inn’s rearguard of Lukas Sibanda, Brian Giant, Ketala, Passmore Bernard, Ian Nekati, Moses Jackson and Guide Goddard produced some top-drawer performances during the tournament.

“I’m happy we did very well in this well organised tournament. Winning a trophy is a plus to one’s CV. We deserved to win this trophy and I must say the three pressure games we played have helped us a lot. We are now ready to go and fight in our local league which resumes in the next few weeks,” said an ecstatic Joey Antipas, the Chicken Inn coach.

Victory saw the Gamecocks burying the ghosts of previous participation in the tournament. In the first edition of this invitational tournament, Chicken Inn finished bottom of the table with a single point, losing twice to Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

They only managed to force a draw against last year’s eventual winners Ferreviaro de Nampula of Mozambique.

“This time around we prepared well for the tournament. We have been working hard for the past five weeks. Winning the trophy after coming last in 2019, gives us all the confidence. Congratulations to the boys,” Antipas said.