Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-based DJ Mzoe is making strides as an entrepreneur with his Fudu Media company.

The DJ who has turned the decks for more than a decade, says being a DJ is not a well-paying job and if one does not look for other forms of income, he or she sinks in poverty.

DJ Mzoe said he is therefore not just a DJ but he has a bigger vision for the future.

“I’m not just a DJ but also an entrepreneur venturing into various businesses for survival,” he said.

The Fudu Media Company is part of DJ Mzoe’s projects and he says his plan is to make the company a big media house.

“My vision is to own a big media company and at the moment we are into video filming, photography and hiring out PA systems. I believe I have to start somewhere and there is room to grow,” he said.

DJ Mzoe’s company was set up in 2010 but started operating well in 2018 after he bought equipment.

The Havana Club DJ recently launched his shuttle bus company with cars for hire .

“I’m still growing as I look for opportunities and the bus shuttles are meant to ferry people from one destination to another,” he said

DJ Mzoe also launched a label dubbed FuduWear which he says he wants to grow and become one of the notable brands in the country.

Commenting on being a DJ, he said it is a passion and the foundation of what he is doing now.

DJ Mzoe last year performed in Namibia and Botswana.