Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum have made changes to their executive committee, with former committee member in charge of protocol Smartfin Techu being appointed new club chairman.

He took over from Evans Mthombeni, who is now the club’s second vice-president while Mnyasha Gumbie is first vice-president and medical doctor Fabian Mashingaidze is the new club president, replacing George Mawere.

Mawere announced the new changes in an emotional speech at the club’s silver jubilee celebrations at Mandava Stadium on Friday.

“The new structure will see a more distinct separation of roles and responsibilities for the club’s business unit and football side,” said Mawere.

Secretary-general Benson Virimai keeps his position and he will also represent FC Platinum as a governor in the Premier Soccer League and at Zifa.

Petros Ngorima, who was treasurer, joins a panel of advisors as a committee member and will be replaced by Garikayi Mugova.

Mawere had been at the helm of the club since 2013 when he took over from Nathan Shoko.

His resignation was reluctantly accepted by club patron President Mnangagwa, who, however, elected to bestow him with the honour of a ceremonial life president role at the club.

President Mnangagwa also appointed Matthew Sibanda as chairman of FC Platinum Holdings, the business entity that runs the club.

“We may not have agreed in some things, however, I am thankful you have allowed me to become part of your lives. Gratitude, respect and pride, these words sum up how I feel about the experiences we have shared as the Pure Platinum family,” Mawere said.

“On a parting note, I call upon you all to continue to extend your unparalleled support to the club and its new leadership. As with any relay, the exchange zone is the most critical of the race. Timing, consistency and teamwork become the key to winning and I must say my lap would not be complete without me passing on the baton. For this reason, I wish Mashingaidze and Sibanda all the best as they run their part of the race.”