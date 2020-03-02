By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Opposition MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has admitted that a meeting between her former aide, Witness Dube and exiled G40 former minister Professor Jonathan Moyo, happened but denies ever asking for money from the exiled politician.

On his microblogging Twitter handle, Moyo claimed that Khupe sent her personal assistant, Witness Dube to Nairobi, Kenya to negotiate for campaign funds.

“And @GutuObert became a #Zanu PF voice; lying that our disclosure had vindicated him and proved alleged ‘G40’ links with #Chamisa.

“Yet we had secured a ticket and accommodation for Thokozani Khupe’s aide, Witness Dube, who was sent to ask for funding from us on 28 March 2018!,” read Moyo tweet.

The MDC-T party spokesperson, Khaliphani Phugeni, told local media, NewZimbabwe.com on Saturday that the meeting was not sanctioned by Khupe.

“The MDC-T notes with great disappointment and disdain a tweet from Professor Jonathan Moyo, which purports that the MDC-T, through President Dr. Khupe, sought funding from a Zanu PF faction going by the name of G40 through her then aide, Mr Witness Dube.

“The truth of the matter is that Prof Moyo has relations with many Zimbabweans, including those in opposition politics and even those close to Dr Khupe. The MDC-T would like to put it on record that at no stage did the party ever seek funding from any Zanu PF faction, directly or through a proxy.”

Phugeni said the meeting had happened at the request of Moyo.

“The meeting between Prof Moyo and Mr Witness Dube took place at the request of Professor Moyo, in which he sought to appeal to Mr Witness Dube that he (Witness) persuades Dr Khupe to ignore the violent and unconstitutional ascendancy of Mr (Nelson) Chamisa to the MDC leadership.

“It is common knowledge that Dr Khupe dismissed that proposition with the contempt it deserved and went ahead to call for an extraordinary congress the following month, in which Adv (Obert) Gutu was then elected vice president.

“What is apparent for everyone is that Prof Jonathan Moyo is clutching at straws in his desperate attempt to hide from the general public that MDC-A is either a Zanu PF G40 projector or has been taken over by the same.

“A meeting with Mr Dube, who happened to be one of Dr Khupe’s aides at the time, will not be enough to implicate Dr Khupe and the MDC-T in Prof Moyo’s absurd accusations,” Phugeni added. Nehanda Radio