Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarušić has named the Highlanders’ trio of goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defender Peter Muduhwa and striker Prince Dube in his 28-man provisional squad for the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) finals.

The Chan tournament is restricted to players based in their home countries’ national leagues and will be held in Cameroon from April 4-25.

Zdravko ‘Loga’ Logarusic

Chicken Inn defenders Xolani Ndlovu, Liberty Chirava and Ian Nekati, attacking midfielder Valentine Kadonzvo and striker Obriel Chirinda have also been called up to the squad that will go into camp on March 8.

Dynamos goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani, who is on trials in Russia, defender Partson Jaure, midfielder Devon Chafa and Phenias Bhamusi are part of the provisional squad.

Zimbabwe will play the opening match of the tournament in Group A against Cameroon on April 4. Mali and Burkina Faso complete the group make up.

Warriors provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Simbarashe Chinani, Ariel Sibanda, Nelson Chadya, Talbert Shumba

Defenders: Xolani Ndlovu, Qadr Amini, Frank Makarati, Partson Jaure, Peter Muduwa, Liberty Chakoroma, Ian Nekati, Rapheal Muduviwa

Midfielders: Malon Mushonga, Moses Muchenje, Devon Chafa, Trevor Mavhunga, Kelvin Madzongwe, Phenias Bamusi, Juan Mutudza, King Nadolo, Wellington Taderera, Ishmael Wadi, Valentine Kadonzvo, William Manondo, Kelvin Chibunyu (Cranborne Bullets)

Strikers: Prince Dube, Obriel Chirinda, Stanley Ngala