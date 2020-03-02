Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ALL female imbube quintet, Nobuntu feel honoured that their efforts of performing around the world have been recognised in Zimbabwe after they landed the Arts Personality Award at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama).

The awards were held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) this past Saturday and the group was presented the award by Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Kirsty Coventry. This award became their third in Zimbabwe after bagging two Bulawayo Arts Awards in 2017 and 2019.

Their award was received by their spokesperson, Keith Moyo as the group is in Bermuda for a festival. In a statement, Nobuntu which has members, Thandeka Moyo, Heather Dube, Joyline Sibanda, Zanele Manhenga and Duduzile Sibanda-Mothobe said they had so much energy on stage in Bermuda after hearing that they had won the award back home.

“We were honoured to be selected for the Arts Personality Award. It shows that the work we do doesn’t go unnoticed. When we were on stage tonight (Saturday), we had that extra energy because of the win back home.

“It really came unexpectedly considering how booming the Zimbabwean music industry currently is. This is our first Nama and it really means we’re leaving a footprint nationally,” said Nobuntu.

The group which has three albums Thina (2013), Ekhaya (2016) and Obabes beMbube (2018) said they had not realised how much work they had done until their profile was read out during Nama.

“When they read our profile for the audience at Nama, we realised the work and effort we put in raising the country’s flag up. Not only are we a group of women from Bulawayo, but we’re also Zimbabwean icons when we go out there.”

They thanked everyone who follows their music and their careers for the support over the years.

Nobuntu, has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Zimbabwean songs to Afro Jazz to Gospel.

The ensemble’s concerts are performed with pure voices, augmented by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the mbira (thumb piano) and organic, authentic dance movements.

In 2015, the group was nominated for Best Musician of the Year at the Zimbabwe International Women Awards in London and in the last few seasons, the quintet has performed at festivals and concert halls in Zimbabwe, America, Italy, Austria, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Canada.