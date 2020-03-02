Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Highlanders 1-0 Black Rhinos

MARK Harrison’s decision to try out old horses was vindicated yesterday when the experienced duo of Mkhokheli Dube and Mitchel Katsvairo combined to create Bosso’s solitary goal in a friendly match against Black Rhinos.

The friendly was Harrison’s first competitive encounter as head of the Bosso dug out. Judging from the first half, both sides still have some way to go before they can be ready for the season.

Much has been said about Bosso acquiring the services of the aging duo, but their performance yesterday silenced most critics.

Bosso started with a front three of Dube, Katsvairo and Prince Dube. It is still early but communication between the trio was on point.

Mkhokheli Dube scored the solitary goal in the 78th minute after being fed by Katsvairo from the right.

The two are yet to put pen to paper at Bosso but signs are that they will be wearing the black and white stripes this season.

“At the end of the day you can’t play a team with all old players or play with just young players. You need to have a balanced squad. The young players can’t learn from each other; they need to have experience around them. The two oldest players made the goal and that proves something,” said Harrison.

“The old players bring something to the dressing room that was not there. It was a good game today and this is what we needed. They did not come here for a holiday; they are here to prepare for the season as we are doing. They are a very good team. They were disciplined and that’s what we wanted. We did not want an easy game. We fought to the last whistle and l am pleased with the way the boys played.”

His opposite number Herbert Maruwa said: “It was a good show from both teams. l am satisfied with the performance of the boys although we lost the game.”

Other new faces in the Bosso line-up were Chris Mverechena in goal. The former Caps United shot-stopper was confident and bucked instructions from the back although he appeared jittery at times.

Humphry Ncube, formerly with Bulawayo City, played at left-back. He had a poor first half but upped his game in the second stanza.

In the curtain raiser match featuring other squad players from the two teams, Bosso edged Rhinos 2-1, with goals from Adrian Silla and Ray Lunga while Osborne Mukuradare scored for the army side.

Teams

Highlanders: Chris Mverechera, Charlton Siamalonga, Devine Mhindirira, Nqobizitha Masuku, Mbeba Andrew, Peter Mudhuhwa, Prince Dube, Mitchell Katsvairo, Mkhokheli Dube, Humpry Ncube, Brian Banda.

Black Rhinos: Blessing Mandimutsira, Tatenda Machisi, Farai Banda, Bruce Homera, Andrew Thandi, Marvelous Mukumba, Walter Sande (Kudakwashe Nyakudanga 70 minutes), Dzingai Chiramabamuruiro, Leeroy Murape (Sylon Chikwerengwe 87th min), Tawanda Mucheke, Edgar Mungu (Simba Makoni 85th min)

