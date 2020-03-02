Lazarus Muchenje, NetOne’s suspended CEO has reportedly filed to sue the telecommunications company’s 4 remaining board members for unlawfully suspending him.

Muchenje’s urgent court application cites Susan M Mutangadura, Winston Makamure, Dr M Ranganai Mavhunga, Hon Paradzai M Chakona as the respondents. The urgent court application states that the board didn’t convene a board meeting (as it should have):

The First to the Fourth Respondents unlawfully and irregularly authorized a Special Board Meeting of the Board of Directors held on the 20th of February 2020.

The First to the Fourth Respondents above passed a special resolution to suspend the Applicant as the Chief Executive Officer of the 6Th Respondent with immediate effect.

Such decision is administrative action and ought to have been made in conformity with the basic principles of natural justice as espoused in section 3 of the Administration Justice Act [Chapter 10:28], this is because;

The special resolution to suspend the Chief Executive Officer is patently unlawful and a nullity if it ever it exists.

There was no lawfully convened Board meeting and there was no lawful resolution passed at that purported board meeting of the 20th February 2020 or at any other meeting were the resolution to suspend the Application was lawfully made.

There is no other suitable or alternative remedy for the Applicant other that the interim relief sought in this application.